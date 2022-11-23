Step back into the land of the dinosaurs with Jurassic World Live

Ticket holders can experience film-accurate, life-sized dinosaurs at the Giant Center from Nov. 25 to 27.

HERSHEY, Pa. — The Jurassic World Live Tour offers ticket holders the chance to step back into the prehistoric period and experience life-like dinosaurs.

The production features more than 24 film-accurate, life-sized dinosaurs operated by animatronics and performers.

"It's amazing; when you bring this story to life, it's everything you expect to see from the 'Jurassic World' franchise," Nicholas Nieves, live tour actor, said. "You got the dinosaurs in there and they're life-sized, so when that T-rex comes out, it's in your face."

The tour stops at the Giant Center from Nov. 25 to 27. Those interested in the experience can buy tickets online here.

"The cool thing about our show is that it actually takes place between the first two movies in the 'Jurassic World' franchise, so it coincides with the story," Nieves said. "It's like you get to see what's happening on the other side of the island Isla Nublar."

Guest don't need to have seen the "Jurassic World" movies to enjoy the show, but Nieves says a knowledge of the franchise can make the experience more enjoyable.

"[The show is] its own authentic original story line," the actor said. "You don't have to see the other films, but it does help because there are a lot of nods to our story... like little attention to detail things. The scars that are on the T-rex's neck happen in the first movie."