x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Dining

The YoCo Taco Tour will showcase York County's best taco spots

The Tour will feature taco spots in Dover, Glen Rock, Goldsboro, Hanover, Lewisberry, Shrewsbury, and the city of York. It will be held from August 1-14.
Credit: YoCo Taco Tour

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — If you love tacos (who doesn't?) and live in York County, we've got some great news for you.

Downtown Inc, Main Street Hanover, and the York County Economic Alliance announced Wednesday that the first-ever YoCo Taco Tour will be held in several York County locations from August 1 through August 14.

The YoCo Taco Tour will showcase the best tacos and taco restaurants from around York County, organizers said in a press release.

"From Hanover, York, Lewisberry, Shrewsbury, and all points in between, 18 restaurants throughout the county will be participating in this inaugural event," organizers said. "YoCo Taco Tour participants can expect a wide variety of specials, and limited time offerings as part of this event. 

"Whether it’s traditional tacos, street tacos, fish tacos, vegan tacos, and even dessert tacos, the YoCo Taco tour has got it all!"

To see the full lineup of participating locations and taco specials, visit the YoCo Taco Tour website. 

While visiting the participating locations, visitors are encouraged to share their photos on social media, using the hashtag #yocotaco. 

List of participating restaurants and contact information: 

Dover

Glen Rock

Goldsboro

Hanover

Lewisberry

Shrewsbury

York

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app