The YoCo Taco Tour will showcase York County's best taco spots

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — If you love tacos (who doesn't?) and live in York County, we've got some great news for you.
Downtown Inc, Main Street Hanover, and the York County Economic Alliance announced Wednesday that the first-ever YoCo Taco Tour will be held in several York County locations from August 1 through August 14.
The YoCo Taco Tour will showcase the best tacos and taco restaurants from around York County, organizers said in a press release.
"From Hanover, York, Lewisberry, Shrewsbury, and all points in between, 18 restaurants throughout the county will be participating in this inaugural event," organizers said. "YoCo Taco Tour participants can expect a wide variety of specials, and limited time offerings as part of this event.
"Whether it’s traditional tacos, street tacos, fish tacos, vegan tacos, and even dessert tacos, the YoCo Taco tour has got it all!"
To see the full lineup of participating locations and taco specials, visit the YoCo Taco Tour website.
While visiting the participating locations, visitors are encouraged to share their photos on social media, using the hashtag #yocotaco.
List of participating restaurants and contact information:
Dover
Taqueria El Camino (81 W. Canal St, Dover): 717-487-5221
Glen Rock
Simply Local at the Glen Rock Inn (38 Water St, Glen Rock): 717-942-2259
Goldsboro
- Mamma’s Pizza (450 Fishing Creek Rd, Goldsboro): 717-932-0300
Hanover
- Blessing Restaurant (3 E. Walnut St, Hanover): 717-698-1543
- The Circle (5 E. Walnut St, Hanover): 717-637-0000
- Famous Hot Weiner (160 Dart Dr, Hanover): 717-430-4949
- Famous Hot Weiner (101 Broadway, Hanover): 717-430-4949
- Hotel Hanover (15 Center Square, Hanover): 717-632-2126
- Taqueria el Pariente (130 Eisenhower Dr, Hanover): 717-801-5325
Lewisberry
Fat Boys Pizza & Taco Grille (761a Lewisberry Rd, Lewisberry): 717-822-0150
Shrewsbury
Echo Frezco Cocina Mexicana (634 Shrewsbury Commons Ave, Shrewsbury): 717-759-8396
York
- Cantina York (105 S. Duke St, York): 717-456-0218
- Famous Hot Weiner (2179 York Crossing Dr, York): 717-430-4949
- Guadalajara (2600 E Market St, York): 717-751-0394
- Handsome Cab (106 N. George St, York): 717-793-2413
- Mexitaly (2440 E. Market St, York): 717-600-8226
- Mudhook Brewing Company (34 N. Cherry Lane, York): 717-747-3605
- Old Forge Brewing Company (58 W. Market St, York): 717-309-3675
- Rockfish Public House (110 N. George St, York): 717-893-5928
- Spanish Island Food Truck (1001 W. Market St, York): 717-332-0089
- The Taco House (180 Leader Heights Unit 10, York): 717-885-5250