Dining

Celebrate Oktoberfest with an 11-day party at Tröegs Independent Brewing

Beer fans can enjoy the brewer's Oktoberfest Lager, along with several other German-inspired, brewery-exclusive concoctions between Sept. 14 and 24.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Tröegs Independent Brewing will host an 11-day Oktoberfest celebration at its Hershey-based brewery, the business said Tuesday in a press release.

The party will run between September 14 and September 24, Tröegs said.

During the celebration, the brewery will transform its Tasting Room, patio, and Beer Garden into a festive German beer hall to celebrate the enduring tradition of Oktoberfest, according to Tröegs.

Customers can enjoy a fill of Tröegs’ toasty, crisp seasonal Oktoberfest Lager in a festive 1-liter stein they can take home (while supplies last).

In addition to Oktoberfest Lager, several brewery-exclusive beers will be available during the celebration, including Hop Knife Harvest IPA and three limited small-batch Scratch beers: a dark, roasty Schwarzbier; a refreshing Lemon Radler; and a traditional Rauchbier brewed with applewood smoked malt.

Throughout the celebration, the Tröegs’ Snack Bar will offer several traditional German-inspired dishes, including Pork Schnitzel, Gingerbread Cookies, a Brotzeit Plate featuring assorted meats and cheeses, whole smoked fish and half chickens, and Obatzda, a flavorful German beer cheese dip.

Tröegs will also offer commemorative merchandise including T-shirts, socks, flags, pennants, and beer steins for sale in its General Store.

The event will peak on Saturday, September 23, with a live outdoor performance from Polkadelphia and a visit from the Palmyra Greenhouse Flower Truck between 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. 

Other activities throughout the day will include a stein-holding contest with prizes to the top male and female contenders, cornhole, face-painting, photo backdrops, and more, Tröegs said.

Additionally, customers can register for one of six exclusive Oktoberfest Guided Tastings. Each hour-long tasting will take place in the brewery’s intimate Barrel Room and include a line-up of four different lagers alongside German-inspired small bites from the Snack Bar. 

Reservations can be made at troegs.com/tours.

Oktoberfest Lager is available now on draft and in 12-oz. bottles and cans everywhere Tröegs beer is sold. Beer drinkers can find this and other beers near them using the Tröegs Brew Finder.

