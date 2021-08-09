Restaurant Week York, a '10-day party for your taste buds,' kicks off Friday

23 York restaurants will participate in the event, which organizers hope will provide a boost to a local industry still struggling with fallout from the pandemic.

At least 23 York City restaurants will participate in a "10-day party for your taste buds" as the year's second Restaurant Week York kicks off Friday.

Organizers hope the fall version of Restaurant Week York, like its winter counterpart, will help promote innovative chefs and passionate creations while giving local restaurants a much-needed boost.

"The pandemic is still wreaking havoc on the restaurant industry, as they’re now plagued by lack of staff and supply," Restaurant Week York said in a press release. "So, we decided to bring back a second Restaurant Week York to offer a little help.

"The York City Independent Restaurant Association and its sponsors know what York’s restaurant owners are facing during this pandemic and worked to eliminate barriers to participate."

Thanks to the event's sponsors, which are listed on Restaurant Week York's website, registration for participating restaurants is free.

The 10-day event, which begins Friday and runs through September 19, "is the biggest culinary celebration our town has ever experienced," organizers said on the event's website.

While most of the participating restaurants are providing in-person dining options, delivery and takeout are available at most locations, organizers said.

“Supporting our city restaurants is more important now than ever," said Allison Witherow, president of the YCIRA. "The pandemic has taken restaurants on one of the wildest roller coaster rides most have seen in the hospitality industry to date. From ever changing regulations to the recent nationwide staffing shortage, the struggle is real for independently owned restaurants.

“We appreciate the continued support of our local diners and know that the fall Restaurant Week will be a chance to show the best of what we have to offer to both new guests and old fans alike.”

Participating restaurants and menus are posted on the event's website.