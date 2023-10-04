Restaurant Week returns to Lancaster Oct. 9-15; here are some of the deals on dishes

More than 30 Lancaster eateries will participate in Restaurant Week, which is being held in the fall for the first time since 2021.

LANCASTER, Pa. — After a two-year hiatus brought on at least in part by the COVID-19 pandemic, an autumn edition of Restaurant Week will return to Lancaster next week.

More than 30 of the cities eateries have signed up to participate in this year's fall event, which will run from October 9-15.

While the spring version of Restaurant Week proved to be popular with culinary fans earlier this year, this is the first time the semi-annual event has been held in the fall since 2021, since many of the city's restaurants were still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The events return gives local culinary fans a chance to show their support for some of the city's best venues, organizers said on the Restaurant Week website.

"It’s truly an ecosystem of collaboration, support, and cultivation that helps our community thrive," the website says. "Our mission is to elevate the incredible culinary community we have here in the City of Lancaster and the amazing faces behind these spots."

At least 36 restaurants have signed on to participate in Restaurant Week. There are 16 types of cuisine to choose from -- everything from American fare to Vietnamese specialties. Many of the participating restaurants are serving up a featured item at a discounted price, while others are offering multi-course meal deals at a fixed price.

Here are all the restaurants participating. To see what specials they're offering, go here.

401 Prime

Amanita Cafe

Annie Bailey’s Irish Public House

The Belvedere Inn

Bistro Barberet & Bakery

Blazin J’s

Boba Thai Cafe

Burley Bar

C’est La Vie

Cabalar Meat Co.

Commonwealth Kitchen & Cafe

Conway Social Club

Cork & Cap

Decades Lancaster

Double C

Dough Heads Waffles at Southern Market

Frisco’s Chicken

Himalayan Curry and Grill

Iron Hill Brewery

Isaac’s Craft Kitchen & Brewery

Josephine’s Downtown

Kelsas Sweet Box

Lancaster Beignet Company

Lancaster Brewing Company

Layali El Sham at Southern Market

Lombardo’s Italian Restaurant

Mekatos Eatery at Southern Market

On Orange

Passerine

Prince St. Cafe

Proof of Lancaster

Savoy Truffle

Shot & Bottle

The Imperial

The Pressroom Restaurant

The Urban Farmhouse