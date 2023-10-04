Restaurant Week returns to Lancaster Oct. 9-15; here are some of the deals on dishes

LANCASTER, Pa. — After a two-year hiatus brought on at least in part by the COVID-19 pandemic, an autumn edition of Restaurant Week will return to Lancaster next week.
More than 30 of the cities eateries have signed up to participate in this year's fall event, which will run from October 9-15.
While the spring version of Restaurant Week proved to be popular with culinary fans earlier this year, this is the first time the semi-annual event has been held in the fall since 2021, since many of the city's restaurants were still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The events return gives local culinary fans a chance to show their support for some of the city's best venues, organizers said on the Restaurant Week website.
"It’s truly an ecosystem of collaboration, support, and cultivation that helps our community thrive," the website says. "Our mission is to elevate the incredible culinary community we have here in the City of Lancaster and the amazing faces behind these spots."
At least 36 restaurants have signed on to participate in Restaurant Week. There are 16 types of cuisine to choose from -- everything from American fare to Vietnamese specialties. Many of the participating restaurants are serving up a featured item at a discounted price, while others are offering multi-course meal deals at a fixed price.
Here are all the restaurants participating. To see what specials they're offering, go here.
- 401 Prime
- Amanita Cafe
- Annie Bailey’s Irish Public House
- The Belvedere Inn
- Bistro Barberet & Bakery
- Blazin J’s
- Boba Thai Cafe
- Burley Bar
- C’est La Vie
- Cabalar Meat Co.
- Commonwealth Kitchen & Cafe
- Conway Social Club
- Cork & Cap
- Decades Lancaster
- Double C
- Dough Heads Waffles at Southern Market
- Frisco’s Chicken
- Himalayan Curry and Grill
- Iron Hill Brewery
- Isaac’s Craft Kitchen & Brewery
- Josephine’s Downtown
- Kelsas Sweet Box
- Lancaster Beignet Company
- Lancaster Brewing Company
- Layali El Sham at Southern Market
- Lombardo’s Italian Restaurant
- Mekatos Eatery at Southern Market
- On Orange
- Passerine
- Prince St. Cafe
- Proof of Lancaster
- Savoy Truffle
- Shot & Bottle
- The Imperial
- The Pressroom Restaurant
- The Urban Farmhouse
You can follow Lancaster City Restaurant Week on Facebook, Instagram, and X (although updates on the latter platform are few and far between).