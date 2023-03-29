Music icon Diana Ross to perform at Hershey Theatre

Diana Ross will be performing at the Hershey Theatre as a part of the "Music Legacy Tour 2023."

Ross is scheduled to perform on Tuesday, June 27 at 7:30 p.m.

According to a press release, the tour is set to dazzle audiences nationwide with a lifetime of no. 1 chart-topping songs, featuring hit-after-hit from Ross’ solo career catalog and as the lead singer of The Supremes. The performances promise to be an celebration of Ross’ legacy.

The release states fans can expect timeless hits such as “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” “Stop! In the Name of Love,” “Upside Down,” “I’m Coming Out,” “Reach Out and Touch,” “Endless Love” and many more.