Kendall Jenner is using her massive following to help get Devin Booker to the NBA All-Star Game

Booker is just fifth in NBA All-Star Voting, but he's getting help from his girlfriend... and there are even rumors of an engagement!

PHOENIX — Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker is leading his team to an NBA-best record this year with hopes of returning to the Finals, but it hasn’t earned him much love from basketball fans.

The 25-year-old guard is just fifth in NBA All-Star Voting, as of Jan. 6. With just 338,000 votes, Booker is well behind Steph Curry who has the top spot after gaining a whopping 2.5 million votes.

Booker, who is averaging 23.6 points per game this year on much-improved shooting, is even behind Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson who just returned to the court on Saturday after being away for more than two years.

There is a distinct possibility that Booker might get snubbed, but he’s getting some help. Maybe some Kendall Jenner magic will thrust him into the All-Star Game.

y’all know i wanna see #DevinBooker play in the All-Star Game #NBAAllStar 🤍 — Kendall (@KendallJenner) January 7, 2022

The 26-year-old socialite not-so-subtly urged her following of nearly 32 million people to help Booker get some votes.

“Y’all know I wanna see #DevinBooker play in the All-Star Game #NBAAllStar,” she tweeted Friday.

The tweet has been shared more than 12,000 times since then. Jenner isn’t just a fan, of course. The two have been dating since 2020.

There may even be more to the story than that. An Instagram post to Jenner’s 212 million followers that same week included a photo of her and Booker with a gold ring on his hand.

Despite a flurry of rumors, the two haven’t made any engagement announcements.

We’ll see what impact Jenner’s following has on the count when the updated vote is shared on Thursday.

All-Star voting is scheduled to continue through Jan. 22.

And even if Jenner’s following pulls through for Booker, fan votes only account for 50% of the decision. Current players and media will have the remainder of the votes.

Sports