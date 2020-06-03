Demi Lovato drops new single and music video for 'I Love Me'

The video features three versions of Lovato all pulling her in different directions until she finally realizes that it's loving herself that will bring her happiness

Demi Lovato dropped an incredibly raw and honest new single, "I Love Me" on Friday.

But that's not all. She also released its music video, and it appears to be a growing trend for artists to release them all at once.

The video features three versions of Lovato all pulling her in different directions until she finally realizes that it's loving herself that will bring her true happiness.

"Why am I always looking for a ride or die/Cause mine's the only heart I'm gonna have for life/After all the times I went and f*** it up/I wonder when I love me is enough."

The 26-year-old singer was hospitalized in 2018 after an apparent overdose, and has kept mostly to herself ever since, until this week on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"I was on dating apps for a while but as I've spent some time with myself over the past couple months, I realized that I am the type of person that will find any way to regulate when I'm sad or lonely or whatever," Lovato said. "I have to fight those battles on my own and I can't let somebody come in and fix those issues for me. So right now, I'm single and spending my Saturday nights by myself."