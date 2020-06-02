Dead and Company will jam in Hershey this summer

HERSHEY, Pa. — Dead & Company, featuring some of the surviving members of The Grateful Dead joined by John Mayer and other new faces, will continue the legendary jamband's long, strange trip in Hersheypark Stadium this summer, the band announced on its website.
The band, featuring ex-Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann along with Mayer, Otiel Burbridge, and Jeff Chimenti, will be truckin' into Chocolate Town on July 29 at 7 p.m.
Tickets will be sold only at Ticketmaster on the first day of onsale (Feb.13), then will be available at the GIANT Center Box Office or at HersheyEntertainment.com after that.
Dead & Company's 17-date 2020 Summer Tour will be the only shows the band plays this year, it said in its tour announcement.
The band said in the announcement that it is working with long-time "sustainability partner" Reverb.
"This summer, the band has committed to a comprehensive carbon offset program with Reverb’s unCHANGEit Climate Campaign, covering all projected emissions from this year’s tour – including fan travel to and from shows," the tour announcement said. "These Dead & Company tour offsets will immediately fund important projects around the world that directly fight climate change and greenhouse gas emissions."
Dead and Company features Weir, the Grateful Dead's former rhythm guitarist and vocalist, along with fellow Dead drummers Hart and Kreutzmann. Mayer fills the formidable void left by the late Jerry Garcia at lead guitar and vocals, while Burbridge replaces former Dead bassist Phil Lesh. Chimenti has played keyboards for Weir in other Dead alumni projects like Bob Weir & Ratdog, Phil Lesh and Friends, the Other Ones, and Furthur.