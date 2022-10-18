Dave Matthews to perform at Get Out the Vote rally for John Fetterman in Pittsburgh

The free event will be held at Stage AE on the North Shore on Wednesday, Oct. 26, according to the Fetterman campaign.

PITTSBURGH — Rocker Dave Matthews will perform at a Get Out the Vote rally in Pittsburgh next week, according to Lt. Governor John Fetterman.

The free event will be held at Stage AE on the North Shore on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

The link for general admission attendees to RSVP is here.

“This is the most important election in the country, and I am honored to have Dave Matthews joining us in Pittsburgh for a rally to kick off our get out the vote efforts,” said Fetterman, who is running for U.S. Senate against Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz. “We’re excited to have Dave perform for all of our fans in Pittsburgh to thank everyone for their hard work to get to this point, and emphasize the stakes of this race for people across Pennsylvania. I can promise you don’t want to miss this.”

Matthews, the lead singer of The Dave Matthews Band, is performing at similar rallies in Ohio (for Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Tim Ryan) on Oct. 24 and North Carolina (for Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley).

Ryan is running against "Hillbilly Elegy" author J.D. Vance, while Beasley is facing Rep. Ted Budd.

All three Senate races are tight, but Fetterman's showdown with Oz is one of the nation's most closely watched campaigns.

Fivethirtyeight.com lists Fetterman as a slight favorite to defeat Oz in November. The most recent polling numbers have seen the race tighten to within two percentage points.