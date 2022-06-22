Dallastown Area High School to perform summer reprise of COVID shut down play

Graduated cast members will return to the school to reprise their role.

DALLASTOWN, Pa. — Dallastown Area High School will perform a special summer reprise of their cancelled 2020 play.

The students will perform the musical, Mamma Mia! after their scheduled performance was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the school said in a press release.

Graduated cast members who could not perform due to the pandemic will reprise their roles for this special event.

"It just seemed like the thing to do... to invite back the alumni who never got to perform what they had worked so hard for two years ago," said Musical Theater Director Amy Anderson.

Current and former students will come together to perform the play. Eleven graduated cast members will reprise their original roles, with current students filling in the roles of those unable to return.

"To be able to be back in this little family just one more time after stepping away for a while, it's a really good feeling," said Production Stage Manager Rachel Raine.