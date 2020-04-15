Create your own Disney characters while in quarantine

A Disney animator is hosting classes on how to draw Disney characters each day during the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you have now watched every Disney movie while in quarantine, why not create your own animation!

A Disney artist is showing people have how to draw Disney characters for free!

Michael Woodside is holding online classes to show people how to sketch some Disney favorites.

All of the classes are available on youtube.

They're about 30 minutes to an hour-long.

He says by the middle of the class most people want to throw their drawings away.

Though he encourages people to stick with it and see what you end up with!

By the way, you don't have to have any skill to take these classes, just paper and pencil!

Woodside shows how to draw you a new character pretty much every day.

If you come across a free product that might help people during the COVID-19 pandemic, let us know!