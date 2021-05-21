Concert tickets rolling out as big names get ready to roll into town

It's a closer step towards 'normal.' Concert tickets for big name acts are starting to go on sale across the region as COVID-19 vaccinations continue to go into arms.
Hersheypark Stadium
At Hersheypark Stadium, Luke Bryan is set to hit the stage July 9.
Bryan will be the first concert at Hersheypark Stadium since the Backstreet Boys hit the stage Sept 16, 2019.
Another highly talked about show is the Jonas Brothers on September 24th. Tickets for that go on sale Thursday May 27.
"Throughout this pandemic, we have followed the guidance from our national and state health experts to provide a safe environment for our guests, team members and artists. Effective May 31, our capacity will not be limited based on the current Pennsylvania guidance," said Quinn Bryner, spokesperson for Hershey Entertainment and Resorts Company. "Capacity can vary based on a number of factors including venue size and tour set up for each show. At this time, guests age 2 and older who are not vaccinated will be required to wear a face covering. We will continue to prioritize the safety of our team members, guests and artists by following the guidance from health officials and agencies."
Read more on the safety enhancements at Hersheypark Stadium here.
"We are thrilled to bring live music back to Hershey this summer with this incredible line up," said Bryner, who added tickets are on sale on Ticketmaster and Hershey Entertainment's website.
That lineup includes:
- Luke Bryan - July 9
- Rod Stewart - July 17
- Phish - August 10 and 11
- Hella Mega Tour - August 13
- James Taylor (Giant Center) - August 19
- Zac Brown Band - August 21
- Brit Floyd (Hershey Theatre) - August 24 and 25
- Dead & Company - August 28
- Maroon 5 - September 5
- Jonas Brothers - September 24
York State Fair
The York State Fair is preparing to welcome concerts starting with Jake Owen and Chase Rice July 23. Other headliners throughout the summer include REO Speedwagon & Styx, Pitbull, and Skid Row & Warrant. Read the full list of events here.
