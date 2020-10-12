Company offers $1,000 to someone to binge 8 classic road-trip movies over the holidays and provide online reviews

Empire Covers is looking for a fan of movies and road trips with a "fun, engaging" writing style and the ability to binge through 8 movies in two weeks.

The old-fashioned holiday road trip is another tradition lost to COVID-19 for many Americans.

But one company is offering a way for you to enjoy a ton of road trips without leaving the comfort of your couch -- and possibly earn a cool $1,000 payday as well.

Empire Covers, a company that designs protective covers for vehicles, boats, patios, and RVs, is looking for someone to binge a series of classic road-trip movies and review them online for the holidays.

The winner will be awarded $1,000, the company says.

"Here at Empire Covers we are big movie fans, and our affinity for the cars and RVs that people use on road trips should be apparent," the company says on its blog. "To help get in the spirit of the holidays and the road trips they bring, we want to run a contest to find the perfect person to binge-watch some of the most classic road trip movies of all time and help us analyze the themes, lines, and plot points that have made them classics, with the chosen candidate receiving a $1000 cash prize for helping us out!"

The ideal candidate for this position is someone who loves both movies and road trips -- and also enjoys a nice, long binge session, the company says.

"The ideal applicant will have a love for movies, a fun and engaging writing style, strong attention to detail, and the ability to watch at least eight full-length road trip movies from a pre-selected list. Applicants must be age 18 or older and a U.S. citizen or permanent resident, the company says.

Participants must watch at least eight classic road-trip films from this list:

Planes, Trains, and Automobiles

National Lampoon’s Vacation

Dumb and Dumber

Little Miss Sunshine

Mad Max: Fury Road

Blues Brothers

Almost Famous

Thelma and Louise

Cannonball Run

Rain Man

Midnight Run

Zombieland

Easy Rider

Smokey and the Bandit

Borat

Green Book

It Happened One Night

Participants will receive a separate digital worksheet to complete for each movie as they watch. They’ll also be asked to chronicle your binge-watching journey on Facebook and Twitter, the company says.

All movies will need to be watched and all worksheets will need to be completed by December 31.

The winning participant will get a $1,000 cash prize provided by Empire Covers.

To apply, fill out an application and tell Empire Covers why you'd be the perfect person for this job. Applicants’ level of enthusiasm for movies and road trips (both real-life and on film) will be a strong factor for consideration, the company says.