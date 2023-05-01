City of Lancaster introduces new First Friday Trolley, Art Alley attractions in city this summer

The trolley will shuttle visitors around the city on a continuous loop from 5-8 p.m. every First Friday from May to October, the city said.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Visitors who flock to downtown Lancaster to celebrate First Friday this summer will have a new way of getting around the city.

The City of Lancaster announced Tuesday that a new trolley will be running around the city's galleries, shops and restaurants on a continuous loop from 5-8 p.m., making stops at seven locations.

In addition to the First Friday Trolley, visitors can also check out Art Alley, a new venue for creative experiences.

Both Art Alley and the trolley will run on First Fridays May through October, the city said in a press release.

FIRST FRIDAY TROLLEY

The trolley will run a continuous loop from 5 to 8 p.m., picking up and dropping off riders near the following locations:

Lancaster City Welcome Center – Penn Square

Ewell Plaza – 100 block of N. Queen St.

300 block of N. Queen St.

Pennsylvania College of Art & Design – 200 block of N. Prince St.

Gallery Row – 100 block of N. Prince St.

Ware Center – 000 block of N. Prince St.

A Concrete Rose Bookbar – 910 S. Duke St.

"First Friday is one of Lancaster's most beloved traditions, and the addition of the trolley provides a unique and enjoyable way for visitors and residents alike to explore all that our vibrant city has to offer,” said Mayor Danene Sorace.

ART ALLEY

The mission of Art Alley is to extend the First Friday experience beyond observation and into participation. The City of Lancaster has partnered with the Center for Creative Exploration (CCE) at Pennsylvania College of Art & Design to program free make-and-go, experiential offerings, and creative experiences for all ages in the newly branded Art Alley.

CCE will bring in creative partners such as Demuth Foundation, the Lancaster Creative Factory and more. Alongside the opportunities to participate in a variety of creative projects, artists will be showcasing their art and selling their work throughout the evening.

The Art Alley is located at William Henry Place between the Lancaster City Welcome Center and Lancaster Central Market.