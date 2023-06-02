Cirque du Soleil will bring the circus to the ice with CRYSTAL at Hershey's Giant Center next year

Since 2017, CRYSTAL has dazzled more than 1.9 million people worldwide, combining skating with acrobatics and aerial feats. It will stop in Hershey Jan. 11-14, 2024.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Cirque du Soleil will bring the circus arts to the ice with a special show, entitled "CRYSTAL," at Hershey's GIANT Center early next year, Hershey Entertainment announced Monday.

The production will make a five-show stop in Hershey from January 11-14, 2024.

Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

"With seven jaw-dropping traditional circus acts all thrillingly adapted for Cirque du Soleil’s first foray into a brand-new creative territory – the ice – CRYSTAL takes audiences on an unforgettable journey into the vivid and whimsical world of imagination," Hershey Entertainment said.

Since 2017, CRYSTAL has dazzled more than 1.9 million people in over 130 cities worldwide, blending the art of skating with adrenaline-inducing acrobatics and aerial feats.

“CRYSTAL really pushes the boundaries of possibility within the circus arts. The show highlights Cirque du Soleil’s creativity in a new way and encourages audiences to find the magic of the everyday,” said Robert Tannion, artistic director, CRYSTAL. “Every time you watch, there’s something new to see and experience. We’re thrilled to bring the show back to Hershey this winter!”

Created by Shana Carroll and Sebastien Soldevila, CRYSTAL takes audiences on an exhilarating journey of self-discovery full of whimsy and wonder. Feel your adrenaline soar as you dive into a world of playful imagination with the show’s protagonist, Crystal, as she learns to see things differently and become whom she was always destined to be: herself.

Using larger-than-life visual projections on ice (a Cirque du Soleil first) and a soundtrack that seamlessly blends popular music with the signature sound of Cirque du Soleil, CRYSTAL transports audiences on an unforgettable visual and auditory experience full of magic and wonder.

The show is suitable for all ages.