Hershey's Chocolate World will kick off the 2022 holiday season on Friday

Hershey's Chocolate World will kick off the 2022 holiday season with the unveiling of the seasonally wrapped Hershey Kissmobile and the holiday lights display at a special ceremony Friday.

Special guests Santa and the Grinch will also attend the special event, which is set for Friday at 5:30 p.m. at Hershey's Chocolate World, 101 Chocolate World Way.

Here's a look at what's in store for the holidays at Chocolate World this year.

Breakfast with Santa

The beloved annual tradition is back! Join your hosts Mr. & Mrs. Claus for a warm breakfast buffet, festive activities, hugs from the HERSHEY'S Characters and more sweet surprises.

Runs daily from 7-9AM on November 12-13, 19-20, 26-27 and December 3-4, 10-11, 17-18.

Package includes a buffet, portrait with Santa, a gift, fun activities, free parking, and much more!

Cost: Adults: $44.95 / Children: $27.95 / Ages 2 and Under: Free

Decorate with Mrs. Claus

Decorate a cookie and ornament during this interactive show featuring your favorite HERSHEY'S Characters and Mrs. Claus!

Offered on the hour every Friday starting at 4PM and 11AM on weekends during November 5-6, 12-13, 19-20, 25-27 and December 2-4, 9-11, 16-23.

Cost: $15.95 for all ages (every attendee must purchase a ticket)

Holly Jolly Trolley

A joyous family tradition, this seasonal variation of the Original Trolley Show is completely Christmas-themed. Enjoy caroling, heartwarming stories from the life of Mr. Hershey, and a visit from a certain jolly old elf!

Magical moments fill the trolley as he recognizes children in the audience from his “nice list” and offers a gift to one and all.

Spreading holiday cheer around Hershey’s Chocolate World at varied times from November 11-13, 18-20, 23-27 and December 2-4,9-11,16-24, 26-31 as well as January 1.

Photos With Santa and the Grinch

Available at both the Times Square and Hershey, come take your picture with Santa amongst the World’s largest Hershey’s candy stores.

Grinch will be available for pictures at the Hershey Times Square

Hershey’s Holiday Chocolate House