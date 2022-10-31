x
Hershey's Chocolate World will kick off the 2022 holiday season on Friday

Special guests Santa and the Grinch will help unveil the specially wrapped Kissmobile and turn on a dazzling light display.
Credit: Hershey's Chocolate World

Hershey's Chocolate World will kick off the 2022 holiday season with the unveiling of the seasonally wrapped Hershey Kissmobile and the holiday lights display at a special ceremony Friday.

Special guests Santa and the Grinch will also attend the special event, which is set for Friday at 5:30 p.m. at Hershey's Chocolate World, 101 Chocolate World Way.

Here's a look at what's in store for the holidays at Chocolate World this year.

Breakfast with Santa

  • The beloved annual tradition is back! Join your hosts Mr. & Mrs. Claus for a warm breakfast buffet, festive activities, hugs from the HERSHEY'S Characters and more sweet surprises.
  • Runs daily from 7-9AM on November 12-13, 19-20, 26-27 and December 3-4, 10-11, 17-18.
  • Package includes a buffet, portrait with Santa, a gift, fun activities, free parking, and much more!
  • Cost: Adults: $44.95 / Children: $27.95 / Ages 2 and Under: Free

 Decorate with Mrs. Claus

  • Decorate a cookie and ornament during this interactive show featuring your favorite HERSHEY'S Characters and Mrs. Claus!
  • Offered on the hour every Friday starting at 4PM and 11AM on weekends during November 5-6, 12-13, 19-20, 25-27 and December 2-4, 9-11, 16-23.
  • Cost: $15.95 for all ages (every attendee must purchase a ticket)

Holly Jolly Trolley

  • A joyous family tradition, this seasonal variation of the Original Trolley Show is completely Christmas-themed. Enjoy caroling, heartwarming stories from the life of Mr. Hershey, and a visit from a certain jolly old elf!
  • Magical moments fill the trolley as he recognizes children in the audience from his “nice list” and offers a gift to one and all. 
  • Spreading holiday cheer around Hershey’s Chocolate World at varied times from November 11-13, 18-20, 23-27 and December 2-4,9-11,16-24, 26-31 as well as January 1.

Photos With Santa and the Grinch

  • Available at both the Times Square and Hershey, come take your picture with Santa amongst the World’s largest Hershey’s candy stores.
  • Grinch will be available for pictures at the Hershey Times Square

Hershey’s Holiday Chocolate House

  • Each year, the sweetest house in town is decorated entirely with Hershey's chocolate and candy and supports the Children's Miracle Network.
  • Donate to CMN through the “Candy Canes for Kids” program and write your name on a candy cane that will be placed around the house. Donations can be made at any retail or food service register at Hershey’s Chocolate World. 
  • On display November-December during normal operating hours.

