Central Pennsylvania dance studios prepare April showcase to benefit Ukrainian children

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Dance studios in South Central Pennsylvania are teaming up to raise money for Ukrainian children as the war nears the one-year mark.

The 2023 Releve Spring Showcase Benefit involves ten dance studios across Lancaster, Lebanon and York. The event will feature a collection of dances. All proceeds from the event will go towards providing medical care to Ukrainian children.

The regional dance collective showcase features a dance routine called "Brother," meant to symbolize the human spirit.

"I'm mostly worried about [the] future of the children, that's why I want this event [to be] special," said Viktor Yeliohin, the director of the Viktor Yeliohin International Ballet Academy and the main choreographer for the program.

Yeliohin, a former soloist with the Donetsk Ballet of Ukraine, has a career in dance spanning over twenty years.

The event will be held on Sunday, April 2 at 4 p.m. at the Lancaster Mennonite High Fine Arts Center. Tickets will be $25 per person.