Central Pennsylvania dance studios prepare April showcase to benefit Ukrainian children

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Dance studios in South Central Pennsylvania are teaming up to raise money for Ukrainian children as the war nears the one-year mark.
The 2023 Releve Spring Showcase Benefit involves ten dance studios across Lancaster, Lebanon and York. The event will feature a collection of dances. All proceeds from the event will go towards providing medical care to Ukrainian children.
The regional dance collective showcase features a dance routine called "Brother," meant to symbolize the human spirit.
"I'm mostly worried about [the] future of the children, that's why I want this event [to be] special," said Viktor Yeliohin, the director of the Viktor Yeliohin International Ballet Academy and the main choreographer for the program.
Yeliohin, a former soloist with the Donetsk Ballet of Ukraine, has a career in dance spanning over twenty years.
The event will be held on Sunday, April 2 at 4 p.m. at the Lancaster Mennonite High Fine Arts Center. Tickets will be $25 per person.
For information on how to get involved in the showcase, click here and for more information on the event itself, click here. All proceeds will be donated to STEP-IN Ukraine.