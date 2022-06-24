Fulton Theater presents a 2022-23 season preview concert tonight at Clipper Magazine Stadium | Center Stage

The free event will feature a sneak peek of the production "Jersey Boys" followed by a season preview concert at the home of the Lancaster Barnstormers.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Fulton Theater and the Lancaster Barnstormers are teaming up for a special concert Friday night in Clipper Magazine Stadium.

The theater will present a special 2022-23 Season Preview Concert in the ballpark.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. for the event, with a special Family Hour beginning at 6. The family event includes character pictures on the concourse, face painting, balloon animals, and a family series concert.

At 7 p.m., the Fulton Theatre’s Jersey Boys will present a sneak peek of their show, which opens at the theater on June 30.

The Season Preview Concert follows the Jersey Boys sneak peek.