Annual Carlisle Truck Nationals event featured explosive growth for third straight year, organizers say

CARLISLE, Pa. — Organizers of last weekend's Carlisle Truck Nationals said this week that the annual event was a huge success, touting the record turnout of trucks registered for the three-day gathering.

It was the third straight year of record-setting growth, according to Carlisle Events, which hosted the show.

"The annual Carlisle Truck Nationals...is many things to many people," Carlisle Events said in a press release. "It’s a place for truck clubs to converge and have fun. It’s a place for owners of trucks of all sizes to get together and showcase their prized rides and custom creations. It’s a place for families to enjoy an affordable day (or weekend) out seeing in real life the toys they play with at home. And, for the last three consecutive years, it’s a place where Showfield growth has almost become expected."

Carlisle Events said the annual show features a wide variety of showcase options that keeps truck fans coming back every year.

"Guests can enjoy lowered mini trucks, lifted big trucks, monster trucks, antique big rigs, modern-day haulers, antique fire trucks, cool custom vans, heavy equipment, and more," the press release said. "There’s also a nice mix of family activities and fun for the kids too; including monster truck rides and shows, a kids cash grab, Kids bingo, Mr. Mysterrio the Magician, face painting, balloon animals, a goody bag, and best of all, FREE admission for all kids 12 and under."

In addition, Carlisle Events said, the Truck Nationals hosted a variety of automotive flea market vendors, business partners on the midway, and dozens of trucks for sale within the truck corral.

"The show was a smashing success and while 2023 is a wrap, the Carlisle Truck Nationals 2024 (August 2-4) is in the early planning," Carlisle Events said. "Registration for it is now open and planned 2024 display themes include a great gallery of antique fire trucks by way of the Old Fire Farts, Vanarama within the American Collectors Insurance Pavilion, American Truck Historical Society, the Big Rig Show and Shine, and more."