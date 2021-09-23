x
Cage The Elephant's performance in Harrisburg postponed due to rain

Harrisburg University of Science and Technology announced that they will be postponing today's Cage The Elephant performance at Riverfront Park.
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The sold out Cage The Elephant performance, originally scheduled for today in Harrisburg has since been postponed due to weather conditions. 

Harrisburg University of Science and Technology announced that they will be postponing the Cage The Elephant show in their "Summer Concert Series" at the Riverfront Park and will instead hold it on Monday, Sept. 27.  

The university stated, "The new date is Monday, September 27th. The rain forecast has made it difficult to ensure a safe environment for ticket holders, the band, and staff." 

The concert series will also be featuring Portugal. The Man who will be performing this weekend, Sept. 25 to finish off the summer performances at Riverfront in Harrisburg. 

For more information and to purchase a concert ticket, visit Harrisburg University's website.

