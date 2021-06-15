British rockers Squeeze will play Hershey Theater on August 6

Formed in the 1970s, the band is best known for its hit "Tempted," which was later included on the soundtrack of the 1994 film "Reality Bites."

The British rock band Squeeze will perform at the Hershey Theater on Friday, August 6 as part of their "Nomadband Tour," Hershey Entertainment announced this week.

Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

Squeeze most recently played in Hershey in February 2020, while on tour with Hall & Oates. The concert at Hershey Theatre will be their first time headlining a show at a Hershey venue.

Squeeze first formed in 1973, shortly after Chris Difford and Glenn Tilbrook had begun their songwriting partnership. By 1977, they had made their recording debut and enjoyed a string of hits, including memorable songs like "Tempted," "Hourglass," and "Black Coffee in Bed," among others.

Over the years, there have been solo careers and occasional separations, but the Ivor Novello Award-winning songwriting duo reunited ten years ago to relaunch Squeeze and have been touring, writing, and recording together since.

The new lineup features the addition of bassist Yolanda Charles and Steve Smith on percussion.