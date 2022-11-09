Harrisburg area plumbing company hosting movie night to benefit veterans

Lemoyne-Harrisburg area business Bob Means Plumbing is hosting a movie night, with the proceeds going towards a nonprofit helping veterans.

Those interested can join Lemoyne-Harrisburg area business Bob Means Plumbing for a screening of "American Sniper." The movie will be shown at New Cumberland's West Shore Theatre on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 13 at 12:30 and 3:30 p.m.

"American Sniper" is the self-told story of a Navy SEAL's active duty service and his struggle to return to civilian life. It is based on the book by Chris Kyle.

All proceeds raised from the event will benefit nonprofit Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania (VOPA). VOPA is raising funds to build a village of 15 tiny homes surrounding a community center for homeless veterans in Harrisburg.

"Community has always been at the heart of Bob Means Plumbing," Christopher Patrick, president of Bob Means Plumbing, said. "As a Marine, the causes of Veteran homelessness and the difficulty of transitioning back to civilian life are near to my heart. I have lost too many brothers to these issues and too many more continue to struggle. I am excited to help VOPA support Veterans in Central Pennsylvania and know they'll make a lasting impact."