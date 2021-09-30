Bob Dylan to perform at Hershey Theatre in November

The show comes after over a year long break from touring by Bob Dylan due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Bob Dylan is coming to Hershey Theatre on Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

The legendary singer announced the resumption of his “Never-Ending Tour.”

This time it’s being billed as the “Rough and Rowdy Ways” worldwide tour 2021-2024, named for his 2020 studio album.

The U.S. concerts of his fall 2021 tour begin in the Midwest on November 2 and continue in the Northeast into early December.

The last time Dylan played a live show was on Dec. 8, 2019, at "The Anthem" in Washington D.C.

He was originally scheduled to tour in Japan in April 2020, however, it was eventually canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.BobDylan.com.