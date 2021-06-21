Comedian, talk show host Bill Maher to perform at Hershey Theater on Nov. 14

The political humorist and stand-up comedian has garnered 41 Emmy nominations as the host of "Politically Incorrect" and "Real Time with Bill Maher."

HERSHEY, Pa. — Comedian Bill Maher will bring his cutting political commentary and dry, sarcastic humor to the Hershey Theater on Sunday, Nov. 14, Hershey Entertainment announced Monday.

Maher, the former host of "Politically Incorrect" on Comedy Central and current host of "Real Time with Bill Maher" on HBO, will take the Hershey Theater stage at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

Maher has set the boundaries of where funny, political talk can go on American television for more than 20 years. His combination of unflinching honesty and big laughs have garnered him 41 Emmy nominations during his TV career.

Maher won his first Emmy in 2014 as executive producer for the HBO series, “VICE.”

In October of 2008, this same combination was on display in Maher’s uproarious and unprecedented swipe at organized religion, “Religulous,” directed by Larry Charles (“Borat.”)

The documentary has gone on to become the 8th Highest Grossing Documentary ever.

Maher started his career as a stand-up comedian in 1979, and still performs at least fifty dates a year in Las Vegas and in sold out theaters all across the country.

Four of his ten stand-up specials for HBO – 2014′s “Bill Maher: Live from DC,” 2007′s “The Decider,” 2005′s “I’m Swiss,” as well as the hilarious, “Bill Maher … But I’m Not Wrong,” – have been nominated for Emmy awards.

Maher is also a published author with five bestsellers.