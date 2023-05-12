Comedian Bill Burr to perform at Hershey's GIANT Center in June

Burr is famous for his acting roles, late-night talk show visits and the recent Netflix comedy special "Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks."

HERSHEY, Pa. — Comedian Bill Burr will take the stage at Hershey's GIANT Center on June 22, Hershey Entertainment announced Monday.

An Emmy and Grammy nominated comedian, Burr is one of the top comedic voices of his generation achieving success in TV and film as well as on stage, Hershey Entertainment said in a press release.

His “Monday Morning Podcast” is one of the most downloaded comedy podcasts, his arena and amphitheater tour, “Bill Burr (Slight Return),” toured across North America throughout 2022 and on Aug. 21, Burr made history as the first comedian to perform at Fenway Park.

Burr will voice a starring role in Adam Sandler’s animated Netflix film, “Leo,” premiering Nov. 22. Miramax and Bill’s All Things Comedy are producing the film, “Old Dads,” which Burr co-wrote, is directing and will star in alongside Bobby Cannavale and Bokeem Woodbine.

In 2022, Burr premiered the Netflix special, “Bill Burr: Live At Red Rocks,” which was shot in October 2021 at the legendary venue, and he hosted the Netflix special, “Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill.”

Burr was nominated for a 2020 Grammy Award for his album, “Bill Burr: Paper Tiger,” and he was nominated for a 2022 Emmy Award for Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series for his Roku Channel series, “Bill Burr Presents: Immoral Compass,” which is free to stream online.

His animated Netflix series, “F Is For Family,” stars Burr, Laura Dern, Justin Long and Sam Rockwell in the cast and premiered its fifth and final season on Thanksgiving Day, 2021.

Tickets for Burr's performance at GIANT Center are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

Phone-Free Event Notice

This event will be a phone-free experience. Use of phones, smart watches and accessories will not be permitted in the performance space.

Upon arrival at the venue, all phones, smart watches and accessories will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event. Guests maintain possession of their devices at all times, and can access them throughout the event only in designated Phone Use Areas within the venue. All devices will be re-secured in Yondr pouches before returning to the performance space.

Anyone seen using a device (phone, smart watch or accessories) during the performance will be escorted out of the venue.