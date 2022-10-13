Big Brother Big Sister 'Over the Edge' Event

The Big Brother Big Sister non-profit organization is offering volunteers, parents, and guardians to rappel down the Fulton Bank Building in Harrisburg.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Big Brother Big Sister non-profit organization is offering volunteers, parents, and guardians to rappel down the Fulton Bank Building Friday in Harrisburg.

The "Over the Edge" event will raise money for the Bigs to mentor their Littles at little or no cost.

“They’re raising funds for the kids in our program where they’re matched up one-to-one with caring mentors who are friends, supporters, guides for them anywhere to a year to five to 10 years,” said Krystina Shultz.

The little to no-cost activities provide a relationship with youth in the local community that could last up to ten years. The non-profit is looking for volunteers to join the team.

“We ask all of our volunteers to do low-cost to no-cost activities and we’re looking for volunteers because we have a lot of kids on our waiting list,” said Krystina Shultz.

The nonprofit is currently trying to reach a goal of 80,000 to fund more programs and provide resources to youth for free. The funds can also be used for recruitment opportunities.

“This money supports a lot of our volunteer recruitment effort, as well as the programs we have,” said Shultz. “Right now we have multiple programs that are launching that are school-based and matching kids with mentors in the community."

Cassandra Zart is a part of the Beyond the School Walls program where students are able to leave school and meet with their mentor at Mid Penn Bank to talk about career and school readiness.

“We would meet and talk about future readiness whether that be college or army and they also teach us about FASFA, budgeting, and more to prepare us for the future,” said Zart.

Zart said because of the program she’s able to prepare herself for the future and lean on her mentor, Julie, for advice and help.

“I think it’s important because this program offered me a lot of things,” said Zart. “We had this big banquet where we saw the whole Big Brother and Big Sister program, got to network, and had a guest speaker all free of charge."

The 'Over the Edge' event takes place Friday, Oct. 14 at the Fulton Bank Building where the decent is 21-story.

The event steps off at 8:00 a.m.

To donate, get involved, or register for the rappelling event, click here.