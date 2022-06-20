Beyoncé to release new single at midnight

The song "Break My Soul," will be the first single from her upcoming album

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In a surprise announcement, Beyoncé will release a new song at midnight tonight.

The song, titled 'Break My Soul,' will be the first release off her seventh solo studio album, titled 'Renaissance.'

Two years ago, on Juneteenth, Beyoncé unexpectedly released a surprise single titled 'Black Parade' to celebrate the holiday. Many fans speculated that a single would be coming on the holiday this year as well. However, the singer announced the new song one day after Juneteenth.

Unlike past announcements, Beyoncé did not release an Instagram update or tweet to announce the new single. Instead, she updated her profile on her social medias to reflect the announcement.

BEYONCÉ | BREAK MY SOUL | TONIGHT at midnight ET.#RENAISSANCE pic.twitter.com/aEZZPSMONL — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) June 20, 2022