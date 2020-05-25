Betty White is still 'golden' during coronavirus pandemic

The 98-year-old actress said, "I'm blessed with incredibly good health."

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The last remaining Golden Girl says she's in good health!

Actress 98-year-old Betty White said during an interview with Closer Weekly magazine, "I’m blessed with incredibly good health"... "That’s something you appreciate a lot."

White has been strictly practicing social distancing guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic, and says reading the newspaper and doing crossword puzzles has been keeping her busy.

Her message to the world is, "slow down and enjoy what you have."

A representative for White told People Magazine no one is allowed to go into her home unless they have to.

White turned 98 years old on January 17, 2020. She once credited her long life to her love of pets, hot dogs, and vodka.

With more than 75 years in show business, the comedian has made generations laugh with "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," "Hot in Cleveland," and of course "The Golden Girls."

Throughout her career, she's received 24 Emmy nominations and won eight.

