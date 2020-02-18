Millennium tour coming to Baltimore, performers announced

The 2020 Millennium tour will be coming to the Royal Farms Arena in March.

BALTIMORE — The 2020 Millennium Tour is back again and coming to a city near you.

On March 21, 2020, top performers will be coming to the Royal Farms Area in Baltimore for their show starting at 8:00 p.m., and tickets are now available for purchase.

Omarion will be headlining the show, along with Bow Wow, Ying Yang Twins, Lloyd, Sammie, Pretty Ricky and Soulja Boy.

The artists will be visiting many different locations throughout the tour.

The multi-platinum R&B group B2K (Omarion, Boog, Fizz and Raz-B), did perform in 2019, but the rest of B2K will not perform this year alongside Omarion.