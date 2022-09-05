'Avatar: The Way of Water' trailer debuts online

The sequel to the highest-grossing film ever made opens in theaters Dec. 16, 2022.

LOS ANGELES — After debuting exclusively in theaters ahead of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," the much-anticipated first look at the sequel to the highest-grossing film ever made is here.

The teaser trailer for "Avatar: The Way of Water" was released online Monday morning with only one line of dialogue across the 97-second clip:

"I know one thing: Wherever we go, this family is our fortress," Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) tells Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña).

"Avatar: The Way of Water" will be set a decade after the events of the first film. According to 20th Century Studios, the sequel "begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure."

Director James Cameron ("Titanic," "The Terminator") directed, wrote, co-produced and co-edited the 2009 film, which broke box office records in becoming the highest-grossing film of all time worldwide with more than $2.84 billion.

In "Avatar," a paraplegic Marine veteran (Worthington) takes his deceased identical twin brother's place in a mission to a habitable moon called Pandora, where he forms connections with the Na'vi that live there.

Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, CCH Pounder, and Joel David Moore return for the sequel, which includes new cast members Kate Winslet, Vin Diesel, Michelle Yeoh, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement and Cliff Curtis.

"Avatar: The Way of Water" opens in theaters Dec. 16, 2022 — with additional sequels already planned for December 2024, December 2026 and December 2028.