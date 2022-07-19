York County group using art contest to raise awareness surrounding clean water

The group, Street 2 Creek, is holding an art contest to both beautify the city of York as well as make people aware of what happens to trash in drains.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A local group is using street art to raise awareness surrounding clean water.

Organizers of the group say that trash dropped in York works its way from local creeks, all the way to the Chesapeake Bay.

"There's over 2,400 storm drains right here in York City, so there is a disconnect with people and land-use and water quality," said Jodi Sulpizio, the Natural Resources Educator at Penn State York.

"This is simply to raise awareness about what goes down the storm drains goes directly into the Coduris Creek, right here in the city," said Sulpizio.

Submissions for the drain art contest are due July 24.

Winners will have their entries featured on three drains within the city, adding to the ones already painted since the beginning of the contest in 2018.

According to the Street 2 Creek website, an additional $1,2000 in cash prizes can be awarded.