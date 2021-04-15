York art non-profit holds auction to raise funds for at-risk youth programs

Creative York is showcasing "Art with Heart." Funds from the nine day virtual silent auction will raise money for outreach programs and children in the community.

YORK, Pa. — Creative York, an art non-profit based in York, hosted their second annual online silent art auction called "Art with Heart."

Many residents will be able to walk by the gallery and even come in with groups of ten to experience about 100 pieces of artwork from local and national artists.

For the first nine days of the exhibit, people will be able to virtually bid on these pieces of artwork.

Mindy Christian, Creative York's executive director says the purpose is to allow people to place their bid with no distractions.

"The silent part makes it so if you're really into the piece of artwork and you want it, you're going to keep bidding on it no matter who you're bidding against because you can't really tell who you're bidding against," said Christian.

Funds from the auction will go towards art education, gallery experiences and outreach programs.

This year's unique features the funds will supply each student with an art kit so they can take part in art while at home.

"They'll have their own art supplies to take home with them," Christian said, "so since we're not sharing art supplies right now, we felt that they'd have something to take home with them.

The silent auction will take place for the first nine days of the exhibit beginning April 15 and artworks that have not been sold will be on display until May 22.

A York-based artist and board member of Creative York, Kayode Malomo, hopes children and their families will find hope within his artwork.