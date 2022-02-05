York Art Association gets ready for Give Local York 2022 with FOX43

York Art Association Board President Phyllis Disher Fredericks joined FOX43 on May 2 to discuss her organization's goals for Give Local York 2022.

YORK, Pa. — Give Local York returns on May 6, and FOX43 is continuing to speak with some of the local nonprofits involved in the event.

The York Art Association is over 100-years-old and began when three artists and several businessmen came together to exchange views and interests, according to the organization's website. They would meet regularly in homes and other meeting places, renting space to hold meetings, drawing sessions, and exhibits.

Over time, the club moved to several different venues in York, and today, "the York Art Association has remained focused on its simple and clear mission 'to encourage and develop an interest in the visual arts,'" also according to the organization's website.

On May 6, from 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m., donors can visit this link to support local nonprofits in and around York County.

To learn more about York Art Association, check out the organization's website.