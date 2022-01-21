'Trolls Live!' now at Hershey Theatre in Dauphin County

The show is called a "totally interactive, story-rich musical celebration of everything the Trolls love – singing, dancing, rainbows, glitter, and plenty of hugs."

HERSHEY, Pa. — Theatre is back in Dauphin County!

The children's show is coming to the Hershey Theatre this coming weekend, and Jose Amengual joined FOX43 on Jan. 21 to discuss.

The show is called a "totally interactive, story-rich musical celebration of everything the Trolls love – singing, dancing, rainbows, glitter, and plenty of hugs," according to the Hershey Theatre's website.

It also features "the latest in scenic projection, puppetry and media technology, and features a host of special effects and interactive surprises."

The show times are this Saturday, Jan 22 at 10 a.m., 2 p.m., and 6 p.m., and this Sunday, Jan. 23 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

There are still tickets available and they start at $15 each.

