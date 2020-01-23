The love tryst turned murder mystery in the Agatha Christie classic “Towards Zero” at Oyster Mill Playhouse

CAMP HILL, Pa. - One man, two women and a cast of characters all who could have committed an unexpected murder for different reasons. That's the story behind the Agatha Christie whodunnit, "Towards Zero."

As in all Christie works, figuring out the murder mystery promises to always be a good time all the way up to its unexpected end. Originally written by Christie as a message to her publishers, who didn't find the backstory to her murders as interesting, Christie set out to prove she was the foremost expert on how she should be writing her own stories. With the success of the novel-turned-play, audience members can revel in the English countryside while paying attention to all the little details as they figure out who is the killer.