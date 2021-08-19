Sunrise Soap Company | Wandering Weatherman

What started as a few brick and mortar soap stores in South Central Pa. blossomed into a household name.

YORK, Pa. — Sunrise Soap Company: a place where you can let your imagination and creativity run wild by creating your very own soap.

Located in downtown York, this bubbly store lets you choose the colors, scents, and glitters you like in creating your own bar for the bath.

“We take a hard soap, we melt it, you put the scent in, you color it, you glitter it, we pour it into the sculpted molds, and you pop it out and presto you have a new soap," Christina Clarke, the owner of Sunrise Soap Company said.

Featured in dozens of local and regional newspapers throughout the east coast, Sunrise Soap Company has made a name for itself.

“There’s all kinds of things that we’re trying to do to get people having fun and coming out," Clarke said.

The business has walk-in hours for customers looking to make soaps; they also host special events which can be scheduled for larger groups.

“We host birthday parties, bridal showers, baby showers—if they want to do something different and make things—and socialize and have fun," she said.

Christina also says that Sunrise Soap Company hosts fundraisers for a wide variety of different causes. Additionally, there are options to make your own soap in the comfort of your home.

While primarily a soap company, they also sell a large assortment of products such as bath bombs, fizzy kits, body scrubs, beard oils, and even toothpaste.