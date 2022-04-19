FOX43 speaks with an actor about 'Smokey Joe's Café' at the Fulton Theatre

Kevin Smith Kirkwood, who plays Victor in the show, spoke about his role with Amy Lutz on April 15.

LANCASTER, Pa. — "Smokey Joe's Café" is coming to the Fulton Theatre in Lancaster.

The show is "a contemporary reimagining of the iconic songbook of Leiber and Stoller, rock ‘n roll’s most legendary songwriters," according to the Fulton Theatre's website.

It features nearly 40 chart-topping hits, such as “On Broadway,” “Charlie Brown,” “Poison Ivy,” “Hound Dog,” and “Jail House Rock."

The show runs through May 1. Tickets start at $29.