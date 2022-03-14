State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine to perform 'Sleeping Beauty' at Hershey Theatre

The dance company will perform the show for one night only on Nov. 6 at 6 p.m.

HERSHEY, Pa. — You won't want to sleep on this one: Hershey Theatre announced the iconic ballet "Sleeping Beauty" will hit its stage in November. The State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine will perform the show for one night only on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 6 p.m.

"Sleeping Beauty" marks a return to the Hershey Theatre stage for the ballet company after they performed "Cinderella" in November 2021.

Set to the music of revered romantic-era composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, the show follows the story of Aurora, a young princess who pricks her finger on a spindle that was cursed by the malicious fairy Carabosse. As a result, Aurora falls under a deep sleep for the next 100 years until a prince goes on a quest to awaken her.

A 55-dancer cast will perform the ballet in two acts rather than in the normal three-act form.