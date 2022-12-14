Pennsylvania Ballet Academy presents Nutcracker Sweets at York's Pullo Center

The Pennsylvania Ballet Academy will perform Nutcracker Sweets on Dec. 18. Tickets are available now.

YORK, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Ballet Academy (PBA) will perform "Nutcracker Sweets" this weekend, a twist on the traditional "Nutcracker" show.

"Nutcracker Sweets" features musical selections and special choreography inspired by ballet’s signature holiday classic.

Vanessa Zahorian, artistic director for the PBA, caught up with FOX43 this morning to share some details about the academy and their upcoming performance—one of two a year.

"We want the audience and the children to be excited," Zahorian said. "It's that magic of the season, the magic in the young dancers' eyes seeing the ballerina in a tutu, the little kids as mice, it's very exciting. It's exposure to the arts. It's important for us to pass onto this next generation."

To help the magic flow, the PBA is partnering with Lancaster Symphony Orchestra. The dancers will perform with to live music instead of pre-recorded tunes, giving the show an extra jolt of energy.

PBA dancers take the stage at The Pullo Center on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. Those interested in attending can purchase tickets here.

For anyone hoping to discover or improve their own dance repertoire, PBA offers a variety of classes for all skill levels, abilities and ages, from children to grown adults.

"We have a special needs program in our school," Zahorian said. "We are very fortunate to be able to offer them this great [experience]."

The couple has extensive training, even performing with the San Francisco Ballet for 20 years. They enjoy educating the next generation of dancers.