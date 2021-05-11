Oyster Mill Playhouse presents 'Barefoot in the Park'

Sam Speraw, who plays Corie Bratter in the upcoming production, joined FOX43 on Nov. 5 to discuss the show, and the return of the theater.

CAMP HILL, Pa. — Theatre is back at the Oyster Mill Playhouse!

Starting Nov. 5, Barefoot in the Park will be presented at the venue, a show that was originally slated to run in March 2020. For obvious reasons, that was put on hold.

Barefoot in the Park tells the story of newlyweds Paul and Corie, whose tumultuous relationship unravels comically inside their five-flight New York City walk-up apartment.

Sam Speraw, who plays Corie Bratter in the upcoming production at Oyster Mill, joined FOX43 on Nov. 5 to discuss the show, and the return of the theater.

Proof of vaccination is required for entrance into the theater and masks are required for all. Unvaccinated individuals must provide a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the performance to be allowed entry.

You can find more information on Oyster Mill's website.