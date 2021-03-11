New mural unveiled in Harrisburg

The mural titled "Raffia: An Interweaving of Past, Present and Future," drew inspiration from local community leaders, artists, business owners and activists.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A new mural celebrating Black community and culture was unveiled in Harrisburg on Wednesday.

Sprocket Mural Works unveiled the new mural at 928 James St. near the corner of 3rd and Forster Street to celebrate culture within the Black community.

The mural’s artist said that the mural could not have been put in a better location.

"To have something that celebrates Black lives, it's important for areas like this where there's a lot of traffic because it just captivates everyone's attention," said artist Bryan Hickman.

"A mural is the ultimate statement piece. It's a little scary but also rewarding," said Hickman. He described the mural design as "Afro-inspired," depicting the portrait of a Black woman, based on a Harrisburg resident and friend, incorporating themes of African American strength, appreciation for youth, and thirst for knowledge.