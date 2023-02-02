Navigating a complicated love life in 'Boeing Boeing' | Center Stage

Dreamwrights Center for Community Arts is putting on the most-celebrated French comedic play, translated in English, this weekend only.

YORK, Pa. — An American living in Paris decides to have a fiancée from every European country he can: what could go wrong?

Not one, not two, but three of them. All stewardesses, hence the title "Boeing Boeing." But the actor behind our leading man says, he only has one lesson for the audience.

"Don't be like Bernard," James Manjo said.

The most performed play in French stage history, adapted in English, tells the story of a little too much love.

"It's really easy to laugh at," Manjo said. "But it's a moment to reflect on the idea of marriage, relationships, friendships, how it can play out in a funny, silly way."

And, as most shows that do stand up to the test of time, something to take home with the comedy.

"Appreciate what they [you] have a little bit more," Hannah Kuhn, who plays one of the fiancées, Gloria, said.

You can visit Paris in the world of "Boeing Boeing" for one weekend only at the Dreamwrights Center for the Performing Arts, located at 100 Carlisle Avenue in York.