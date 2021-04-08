Mystery and fun at Gretna Theatre this weekend

Gretna Theatre presents: "The Hound of Baskervilles" and "The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show."

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Gretna Theatre is excited to bring The Hound of Baskervilles and The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show to its stage this weekend.

MAIN STAGE:

Performances of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's The Hound of Baskervilles adapted by Steven Canny and John Nicholson run through Aug. 8.

It's arguably the most popular Sherlock Holmes adventure when Sir Charles Baskerville is found dead on his estate, with paw prints of a gigantic hound next to his body. The great detective Sherlock Holmes and Watson are then summoned to unravel the mysteries of his death.

When asked about the joys of live theatre show director Matt Pfeiffer says, "I’ve never done another Holmes story, but I’ve done The 39 Steps, which many Gretna patrons may be familiar with. What they have in common is taking an epic adventure story and bringing it to life with the joyous limitations of theatre. As Shakespeare suggests in the prologue of Henry V, we look for the “brightest heaven of invention," and ask the audience to use their imagination and create the story with us.”

A list of performance times and tickets for The Hound of Baskervilles can be found here.

KID SERIES:

As part of its Summer kid series, Gretna Theatre will bring Eric Carle's classic children's book, The Very Hungry Caterpillar to life!

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show will be performed with over 75 large scale magic puppets at Mt. Gretna Playhouse on Aug. 7 at 11 a.m.

The show's creator and director Jonathan Rockefeller says, "The response to The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show has been incredible and has exceeded our expectations. We are thrilled that so many children are experiencing the magic of theatre for the very first time with a character they all grew up with.”

This is the first United States tour for the kid's show, after being performed over 2,000 times worldwide.

Tickets for the show are $5 to $8, and can be purchased here.

Gretna Theatre is located on 200 Pennsylvania Avenue, Mount Gretna.