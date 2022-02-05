New, audio-guided walking tour of Harrisburg focuses on murals, monuments, and other works of aft

“Murals & More: A Walk of Art” is a free mobile passport with audio-guided tours of two suggested routes in Harrisburg, Visit Hershey & Harrisburg announced Monday.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Visit Hershey & Harrisburg announced the launch of a new audio-guided walking tour of Harrisburg that highlights a variety of murals, monuments, and art on Monday.

“Murals & More: A Walk of Art” is a free mobile passport with audio-guided tours of two suggested routes in Harrisburg, the organization said.

“When you walk through Harrisburg, examples of artistic creativity and collaboration are everywhere,” VHH President & CEO Mary Smith said. “We loved the idea of creating suggested routes that allow visitors to not only see a variety of artwork within a few hours, but also learn about the artists and inspiration for the work through audio clips on the passport."

Smith praised the work of Sprocket Mural Works, a nonprofit working to enhance communities through art and the organization behind many of the murals featured on the Walk of Art.

“Throughout the process, we worked with Sprocket to identify ways that VHH could incorporate a number of existing murals into a series of walkable routes that would also highlight local art havens like the Susquehanna Art Museum, Nyeusi Gallery, and the Pa. Capitol Building,” Smith said. “Sprocket’s done incredible work to leverage both local and nationally-sought-after artists to create these sensational public works of art, and we are thrilled to be able to offer a program that help to raise awareness about murals and other artwork and monuments throughout Harrisburg."

Visitors can sign up for the mobile passport and add it to their phone’s home screen. The free passport features location information about each stop along with audio overviews of the artwork, monuments, and museums.

At each stop, passport users are encouraged to use the check-in feature. After 14 check-ins, they’ll earn an art-themed prize.

While “Murals & More” may be primarily centered on free, public art, it’s designed to have a positive overall effect on the local economic impact to the City of Harrisburg.

“Every project VHH develops is a piece of the overall tourism puzzle in the Hershey Harrisburg Region,” Smith said. "By encouraging people to take part in a walking tour, they’ll be passing restaurants, attractions, and other small businesses that can also benefit from extra foot traffic in the city."

“Murals & More” is the latest addition to a collection of VHH Trails and Experiences designed to package certain themes within the region’s many tourism assets in a way that makes it easy for visitors and local residents alike to navigate a tailored set of experiences. Other Trails and Experiences include: