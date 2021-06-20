Mural arts non-profit hosts mural festival to beautify and uplift local communities

Sprocket Mural Works has reached the completion for the Allison Hill Planter Project which has added multiple colors and even smiles to the City of Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — What better way to come into the summer season than with color?

This is what Sprocket Mural Works, a mural art non-profit is doing with the partnership of the Tri-County Action Community.

The two have been hosting many mural art projects since 2016 and currently have almost a dozen which are underway this summer and into the fall season.

One project which has now reached completion is the Allison Hill Planter project.

"We're using local artists to celebrate this neighborhood- it's culture, it's diversity through beautifying it with painted murals," said Sprocket Mural Works President, Meg Caruso.

Artists have come nationwide and locally to add beauty to the little town in Harrisburg.

"The quality of art from local artists and national artists, they stand shoulder to shoulder," said Caruso, "we just have a lot of great talent and ability here."

One artist says she has dedicated her planter piece to those who have suffered from mental illness due to the pandemic and have felt abandoned.

"I just want everyone to know we are still glad you're still here, and we want you to stay here," said Danica Egan.

Egan says her love for Allison Hill came after a realization that the city was not what people made it out to be.

"I realized everything that people were saying was wrong. Everyone's so nice, the people are really nice, it's so colorful and everyone's been so kind and helpful," she said.

Community members have also taken the time to enjoy the works of art all throughout the area adding it brings about positivity.

"It's nice to walk down the street and not see trash so something like this keeps your vision from something else you know?" said Diego Contreras of Harrisburg.