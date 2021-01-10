Actor speaks about "Soon: The Musical" | Center Stage

Matt Donzella, who plays "Jonah," in the musical, spoke about the show and how it relates to the pandemic on FOX43 Morning News.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Theatre is back in Lancaster!

And so is theatre at the Prima Theatre specifically. Soon: The Musical tells the story of the end of the world. Charlie, the main character, has taken to her couch with a few of her favorite things: peanut butter, her pet fish Herschel, and Wolf Blitzer.

The show is described as a "humorous, witty, and poignant postmodern musical, reminding us of the importance of fully embracing life – even with the end in sight.," according to the theater's website.

According to the actors, the show has taken on a new meaning following the start of the pandemic. The show was written in 2015, but with the past 18 months having been full of much of the unknown, it's easier for the average person to sympathize with Charlie, who is convinced the world is ending.

Matt Donzella, who plays "Jonah" in the musical, spoke about the show and how it relates to the pandemic on FOX43 Morning News.

To hear more of what he had to say, check out the clip above.

The Prima Theatre's production of Soon: The Musical runs through Oct. 23 and opens tonight, Oct. 1. You can find more information on their website.