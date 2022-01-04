Local actor joins FOX43 to discuss the Fulton Theatre's production of 'Sweat'

Gabriel Rosario, who plays Oscar, joined FOX43 on April 1 to discuss the show.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Fulton Theatre's latest production, "Sweat," opened on March 29, and it tells the story of "a group of lifelong friends who gather at the local bar, after the factory whistle blows, to share drinks, secrets, and laughs," according to the theatre's website.

Throughout the show, rumors of mass lay-offs loom, and two friends find themselves competing for the same management job that just might ensure their employment, the website goes on. For the first time, these friends find themselves divided by race, station, and survival.

"Sweat" is the winner of the 2017 Pulitzer Prize.

The show runs through April 24.

Tickets can be purchases online here. They are $36 each.

Gabriel Rosario, who plays Oscar, joined FOX43 on April 1 to discuss the show.