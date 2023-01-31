High school musicals to see in south central Pennsylvania in 2023

Many high schools in south central Pennsylvania are hard at work rehearsing their spring musicals. Here is a list of shows you can attend.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Warm weather is approaching, which means local high school students are hard at work rehearsing their spring musicals.

From animated originals like "Shrek" to Broadway classics like "42nd Street," there's sure to be a musical in the area that will get your ears grooving and feet moving.

Here is a list of performances students are putting on in south central Pennsylvania during spring 2023.

(If you don't see your school's musical on this list, send an email with the details to news@fox43.com):

Cumberland County

Big Springs

Big Springs High School will put on performances of "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown" from March 2 to 5. Become a part of the Peanuts gang for a few hours as they play around, explore their friendships and put on a great show for all. Tickets can be purchased here.

Dauphin County

Central Dauphin

Central Dauphin High School is hard at work perfecting their show-within-a-show, "42nd Street." What ever will the leading lady do when she breaks her ankle on opening night? Find out on March 3 to 5; tickets can be purchased here. Students will also put on a special performance for senior citizens on March 2 at 1:30 p.m.

Franklin County

Chambersburg

Chambersburg Area High School announced their production of "Godspell," a biblical retelling with a modern twist that set in present-day New York City. Students will put on one show on April 14 and and two on the 15; tickets will be available for purchase at the door. There will be no online ticket sales.

Lancaster County

Donegal

Join the students of Donegal High School as they retell a favorite bedtime story, "The Princess and the Pea" with "Once Upon a Mattress." Winnifred the Woebegone must put her best face forward to win over the heart of not only her prospective prince, but also his mother, the Queen. Will she be able to pass the Sensitivity Test?

We hope the auditorium seats are more comfortable than Princess Winnifred's mattress!

Tickets go up for sale online on Feb. 28. Interested attendees can also purchase tickets in person at the high school box office on March 2 and 9 from 6 to 8 p.m. or for an hour before each show, which run from March 10 to 12. Find more ticketing information here.

Mifflin County

Mifflin

Mifflin County High School is taking a trek into the swamp with "Shrek the Musical." Guests can see the beloved animated film adapted for the stage, with rousing musical numbers and the characters we all know and love.

Performances will be on Feb. 10 through Feb. 12. Tickets can be purchased online here through Feb. 2, or in person from 3:15 to 5 p.m. on Feb. 6 to 8 in the school's commons. Those interested can also score a ticket in person one hour prior to each performance.

Perry County

West Perry

West Perry High School will get their feet a-tapping with a production of "Footloose" from March 9 to 11. Check out their Facebook page for more information and updates.

York County

Central York

Central York High School will present Disney's "Newsies" on March 31 and April 1 at 7:30 p.m. or April 2 at 2 p.m. The musical follows a group of young newspaper delivery boys as they go on strike in New York City to protest new rules that threaten their livelihood. Purchase tickets online here or at the door.

Dallastown Area

Dallastown Area High School is rehearsing an adaptation of "Legally Blonde," a rousing comedy about a Fashion-Merchandising-major-turned-law-student (and, yes, she's blonde). The musical will run from April 13 to 16. Tickets go on sale March 6.

Northeastern

Northeastern High School is busy putting together their production of "Anything Goes." This musical comedy follows sailors on the S.S. American as they navigate society, love—oh, and the sea.

The show runs from Feb. 24 to 26. Tickets can be purchased here.

The cast will also host a Captain's Dinner before the show on Feb. 25. Student actors in character will mingle with guests as they enjoy a buffet-style dinner from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Tickets must be reserved by Feb. 15 and can be purchased here.

Red Land

Red Land High School students will take to the stage in March to present "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," a musical that follows the biblical character Joseph as he is sold into slavery and discovers his power to interpret dreams.

Tickets for the shows from March 2 to 5 are on sale now and can be purchased here. The actors will also perform a free matinee for senior citizens on March 1 at 2:30 p.m.

Red Lion

Red Lion High School has chosen "The Sound of Music" for their spring musical. Show run from March 2 to 5 and tickets can be purchased here. Buy your ticket now to follow the story of a young governess as she tries to bring joy to a downtrodden family amid Nazi's rise to power.

Spring Grove

Spring Grove Area High School is tackling another classic: "Annie." Watch Annie's story come to life on stage as the orphan tries to find and reconnect with her birth parents.

In an effort to give back to the community, students will collect needed items for children in foster care at each of their February rehearsals and during the performances of each show, which will be March 3 to 5. New pajamas, socks, underwear, t-shirts, sweatshirts, sweatpants and yoga pants will be accepted, as well as cash donations.

Advance ticket sales begin Feb. 1 and end March 3 at noon. Tickets will also be available at the door for one hour before each performance.

Susquehannock

Susquehannock High School will take an adventure in March with "James and the Giant Peach." Follow James as he tries to save the unlikely community living inside a giant peach on March 24 to 26.

West York

It's opposite day in York as West York Area High School transforms into East High School for their production of a Disney classic.