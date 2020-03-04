x
Learn calligraphy for free to pass the time

Bored during social distancing? Why not take up a new hobby?

We already know these are unprecedented times right now and people are trying to find a way to remember all this craziness.

Some say you should write a book or maybe just write a journal.

Why not spend some time making that journaling look really fancy?

you can learn how to do calligraphy online for free.

There are dozens of YouTube tutorials and it's also just really soothing to watch.

If you come across a free product that might help people during the COVID-19 pandemic, let us know!

